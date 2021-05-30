Harrisburg’s baseball championship about much more than this year’s team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg baseball won its first ever state championship on Saturday, using a 3 run 6th inning to come from behind for the 3-2 victory over Washington in the title game.

With last year’s season canceled due to the pandemic, winning this year’s title wasn’t just about this year’s senior class, but also last year’s who didn’t get to play their final season.

“We had a great senior crew last year and it started with the foundation, and the work ethic and everything like that. It hits home because I feel like we could have given it a run last year as well. This year we came out, got it done. they were definitely a factor motivating us,” Abrahamson said.

Harrisburg finishes their state championship season with a 26-6 league record.