SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg girls gymnastics team claimed first in the O’Gorman Quad Monday night.

Harrisburg finished with a team score of 142.1. O’Gorman came in second 10 points behind. Roosevelt was third at 125.65, and Jefferson rounded out the scoreboard.

The Tigers secured the top two spots in three of the four events.

Katelyn Maeschen won each contest with a 9.55 in the vault, 9.4 in the bars, 9.45 in the beam and 9.7 in the floor competition. She claimed the all-around crown with a 38.1.

Her teammates Jersy Tryon and Meredith Hruby tied for second at 34.05.