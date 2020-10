FARGO, N.D. (NDSU) -- Fullback Hunter Luepke scored two touchdowns and No. 1-ranked North Dakota State's defense responded with two stops late in the fourth quarter for a 39-28 victory over 11th-ranked Central Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

Trailing after three quarters for the first time in nearly two years, North Dakota State went ahead 32-28 with 7:35 left to play on Luepke's 23-yard reception from Trey Lance. The Bison forced a three-and-out on defense and then marched 67 yards in nine plays capped by Luepke's 13-yard rush to make it a two-possession game.