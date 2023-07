YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East set to meet Harrisburg in championship game after cruising past Yankton 8-0. Post 15 had a chance at redemption after breaking their nine-game win streak Thursday, suffering a loss to Harrisburg.

Harrisburg is now headed for the championship game pitted against Sioux Falls East after defeating Brookings 12-9 win in 8 innings.

The championship game is set for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.