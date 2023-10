SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Top-ranked Harrisburg and No. 3 Washington picked up wins over top-five opposition Thursday night.

The Tigers swept No. 5 Aberdeen Central in straight sets. Harrisburg won the first set handily 25-11. It claimed set two 25-17, and pulled out a narrow 30-28 victory in the third set.

The Warriors secured a four-set win over fourth-ranked Watertown. After the teams split the first two sets, Washington took the third set 25-21 and pulled out a 25-14 win in the fourth.