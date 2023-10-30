SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top two ranked teams in Class ‘AA’ prevailed over top-five opponents Monday night.

No. 1 Harrisburg remained undefeated on the season with a five-set victory over No. 4 Watertown at home. The two teams split the first two sets, each winning by just two points. The Tigers dominated the third 25-13. The Arrows answered with a 25-16 victory in set four. The hosts claimed the fifth by a score of 15-6.

No. 2 Washington picked up a straight-set victory at No. 5 O’Gorman. The Warriors claimed the first 25-20. They won the next two by identical 25-17 scores.