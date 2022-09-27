HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The third-ranked Harrisburg volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 sweep of Roosevelt Tuesday night.

Harrisburg took the opening set 25-18, the second 25-19 and completed the sweep with a 25-19 win in the third.

Kaelyn Snoozy led the Tigers with 12 kills, while Gabrielle Zachariasen tallied 11. Morissen Samuels and Karalyn Leach led the Tiger with 3 blocks each, while Kayleigh Hybertson collected 26 assists.

The Rough Riders were led by Eliza Bauers, who finished with 6 kills on the night. Kate Wiebesiek dished out 18 assists in the loss.