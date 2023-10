HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg, the top-ranked team in Class ‘AA,’ earned a four-set win over Sioux Falls Christian, the No. 1 team in Class ‘A,’ at home Monday night.

The Tigers took the first set 25-20 before dropping the second set 25-21. They took the final two sets 25-18 and 25-20.

Harrisburg’s Gabi Zachariasen led the way with a match-high 25 kills.

The Chargers were led by Taylor Byl and Sidney Oostra, who each registered 17 kills.

The Tigers have now won 35 straight matches.