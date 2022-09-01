HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg and Brandon Valley have met in the dome for the 11AAA State Championship each of the past two seasons, and on Saturday, the Tigers and Lynx will renew their rivalry on KELOLAND.com.

The two teams will cross paths on Saturday in Harrisburg, as part of this year’s Tiger Bowl. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. and you can Livestream the contest at the link below.

Harrisburg graduated 23 seniors last year and they return an inexperienced group.

While the Tigers did struggle against Jefferson, the team looks to build off that game and continue to get better.

Click the video player above to hear a full interview with coach Brandon White. He discusses last week’s game and the injury to standout running back, Gavin Ross. He also previews the contest against Brandon Valley.

The Brandon Valley football team is coming off a tough loss to O’Gorman, 55-20.

Similar to Harrisburg, the Lynx are extremely young as they returned just one starter from their defense which was one of the top in 11AAA last season.

Click the video player above to see a full sit-down interview with Brandon Valley head coach, Matt Christensen. He talks in detail about how the team is rallying to better their performance from last week, while also prepping for Harrisburg.

SATURDAY’S CONTEST

The Lynx and Tigers will cross paths on Saturday, September 3 in Harrisburg. You can Livestream the action here:

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.