HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley Post 131 and Harrisburg Post 45 met in a Class ‘A’ Legion baseball doubleheader Wednesday night.

Game 1 featured a whole bunch of scoring as both teams hung crooked numbers in each of their first four at-bats.

Brandon Valley jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Harrisburg would answer back with a run of its own in the home frame to make it a 2-1 game after 1.

The two flipped scores in the second inning, with Brandon Valley tallying a run and Harrisburg plating two to knot the game up at 3 a piece after two.

Post 131 would tack on 3 more in the top of the 3rd, while Harrisburg plated two in the bottom of the inning. BV would then extend its lead to 2 with a run in the top of the 4th to make it a 7-5 game heading to the home half.

That’s where Harrisburg broke the game open with a six-run inning as they led 11-5 after four. Post 45 would then tack on four more in the bottom of the 5th as they picked up the 15-7 victory in game 1.

Harrisburg would complete the doubleheader sweep with a 6-2 victory in game 2.