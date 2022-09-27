SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg girls soccer team continued its roll with a 6-0 victory over Jefferson on Tuesday, while Sioux Falls Christian pulled out the 1-0 victory over Vermillion.

The Tigers led 1-0 after 40 minutes of play and then their attack caught fire, tallying 5 second half goals en route to the 6-0 victory.

Harrisburg has outscored its last four opponents by a combined score of 27-0.

Sioux Falls Christian would score the eventual game winning goal in the second half, as Alexandra McCaulley netted the game’s only goal in the Chargers 1-0 victory over Vermillion.