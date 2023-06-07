SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022-23 high school sports season has come to a close, which means it’s time to announce the winner’s of this year’s KELO Cups.

CLASS ‘AA’

Harrisburg is the class ‘AA’ winner, following a four state championship season.

The Tigers won the class ‘A’ cup in 2013, but this year’s KELO Cup marks their first as a class ‘AA’ team.

CLASS ‘A’

Sioux Falls Christian is the class ‘A’ KELO Cup winner, as they won an impressive six state championships.

The Chargers have now won the KELO Cup in each of the last four seasons.

CLASS ‘B’

The class ‘B’ KELO Cup goes to a first time winner as Gregory collected 15 points.

The Gorillas won the 9A state football championship, the boys track and field title and the boys golf championship.