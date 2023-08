SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several teams claimed volleyball wins on Thursday night, including Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Christian and Dell Rapids.

Harrisburg claimed a 3-1 win over Brandon Valley, starting their class ‘AA’ title defense strong.

Sioux Falls Christian also opened their title defense with a strong showing. They cruised past Tea Area 3-0.

Up in Dell Rapids, the Quarriers had a couple close sets, but would walk away with a 3-0 sweep over West Central.