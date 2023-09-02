BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday Harrisburg would go on to earn the Pigskin Classic victory over Brandon Valley 33-28 Saturday.

Both Harrisburg and Brandon Valley suffered heartbreaking losses in week one. Thus bringing on a highly-anticipated matchup between the two top-5 teams in the 11 Triple A class.

Brandon Valley now 0-2 will go on to face Rapid City Central Friday, September 8th. Kickoff set for 6 p.m.

Harrisburg now even 1-1 on the season will take on Rapid City Stevens Saturday, September 9th at 6 p.m.