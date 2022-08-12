HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Fresh off their first state championship in ‘AAA’ football, the Harrisburg Tigers enter the 2022 season as the top dogs.

“When you win a state title, the energy is extremely high in your community, extremely high with your program and the kids coming back, they kind of want to build of that and they want to repeat like some schools do. Pierre’s been there and we wouldn’t mind being in their shoes once in a while repeating year in and year out,” Harrisburg Head Coach Brandon White said.

“But these guys understand it’s going to take a lot of hard work and they’re going to have to build their own legacy here this season and they look forward to it.”

All State running back Gavin Ross returns. But he’ll be running behind an entirely new offensive line while star quarterback Jacob Knuth, now a freshman the University of Minnesota, makes room for a new signal caller behind center.

“Dylan Elrod had a fantastic summer. His progression maturity wise, they game is starting to slow down for him so he’s going to play some. We may dabble with some other guys in some different package type stuff, but it’s going to be a fun thing to see the growth of that group and them to battle it out in fall camp,” White stated.

The chance to repeat as champs has provided plenty of motivation; but the recent tragic passing of former Harrisburg offensive lineman Mason Jacobson has given a whole other meaning to the upcoming season.

“To lose somebody like that is very difficult. He loves football so he would want us to be in this exact situation right now moving on in that sense. But his presence will be here all season long,” White said of his former player.

“They’ll be some things that we’re going to add to the stadium to commemorate him and what he did for us at Tiger football.”

The Tigers will open the season on august 26th against Jefferson.