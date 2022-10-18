SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a cross-class clash in South Dakota High School Volleyball Tuesday night as Number 3AA Harrisburg took down Class No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian in a five-set thriller.

Sioux Falls Christian came out of the gates on fire, controlling the opening set from the very first point as they picked up a 25-15 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

Harrisburg would respond in the second set, winning it 25-22 to even the match at one, but the Chargers would answer back with a 25-19 victory in the third to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Tigers would fight off elimination in the fourth, earning a 25-21 win to force a decisive 5th. Then in the final set, Harrisburg would outlast the Chargers 15-12 to pickup the 3-2 victory.

Ellie Lems tallied 18 kills to lead the Chargers, while Gabrielle Zachariasen paced the Tigers with 17 kills.