SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It was a game many expected to be close and competitive and that’s exactly what we got.

It took three overtimes to decide a winner, but after what seemed like an eternity, Harrisburg would outlast Mitchell 78-77 in triple overtime. Big shot after big shot would extend the game into several extra periods Thursday afternoon at the Premier Center.

In the end, Harrisburg made clutch shots than the Kernels earning themselves a matchup with Roosevelt tomorrow in the Class AA final four.