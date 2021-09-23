Harrisburg outlasts Lincoln in five-set thriller

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — It was a top-five matchup in Harrisburg Thursday night as the fifth-ranked Tigers hosted fourth-ranked Lincoln.

The Patriots came out sharp, taking the opening set 25-14. But in the second set, that’s where the match went to another level. Lincoln would fight off three set points, and was serving for the set. But like their Patriot counterparts, Harrisburg would hold strong, eventually winning the second set, 28-26 to even the match at 1.

The third set was another hard fought set, but Lincoln picked up the 25-22 win to take a 2-1 lead. Harrisburg would force a decisive fifth set with a 25-21 win in set four.

Then in the 5th it was the Tigers controlling play, winning the set 15-7 for the 3-2 victory over Lincoln.

Bailey Plourde paced the Patriots with 25 kills, while Abby Meister led the Tigers with 18. Kaelyn Snoozy added 10 kills for Harrisburg in the win.