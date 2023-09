SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg and O’Gorman were two of the teams to walk away with wins on Thursday evening.

The Knights lost the first set, but bounced back to claim a 3-1 win over #5 Roosevelt.

Meanwhile in Harrisburg, the top-ranked Tigers cruised to a 3-0 sweep of Lincoln. Harrisburg is now 12-0 on the season.