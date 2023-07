SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg Maroon and Tea were among the legion baseball teams to claim wins on Wednesday night.

Harrisburg claimed an 11-7 win over Renner in game one of their double header. Post 307 answered with a strong 11-2 win over Harrisburg in game two.

Tea would win a tight one over Vermillion Wednesday. The Tincaps jumped out to a 4-0 lead and then held on to upend Post 1, 4-3.