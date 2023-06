SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg Maroon has now won three straight games, following a double header sweep of Sioux Falls West on Wednesday.

The first game saw Post 45 Maroon score the games first six runs, including five in the first inning.

Post 15 West tried to close the gap, but a two run single in the fifth put an end to the momentum as Harrisburg claimed the 8-2 win.

Game two was closer, but that still went the way of Post 45. They earned a 7-5 win.