Harrisburg looks to make some noise in second season in 11AAA

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg football team enters the new season ranked fourth in the prep media poll. The Tigers showcase talent all over the field, and as they prepare for their second season in class “11AAA”, are ready to make some noise.

Harrisburg’s motto heading into the season is Big Things.

“That’s what we want to achieve. That’s the goal that we have. We want to achieve big things. In order to do that, we just come in everyday, we work hard, and at the end of the year we want to look back and say we achieved some big things,” Senior Ethyn Rollinger said.

Big things could also describe the Tigers up front.

“Ethan Headlee back, and Mason Jacobson, and Nick Tschudy, a lot of length. We got 6’5″, couple guys at 6’5″, couple 300 pounders up there. Hopefully we can start moving some kids around on the defensive line,” Head Coach Brandon White said.

“We got one of our bigger lines than we’ve had this year. Sioux Falls schools always tend to have a big line, but I think we actually match up pretty well this year,” Senior Safety Lincoln Boetel said.

Jacob Knuth and Jack Teigen split time at quarterback last year. Both will still have big roles on offense, but Harrisburg will look to use Teigen’s versatility more often.

“We need Jack to be on the field more. So we’re going to have to use him on defense some, and then also at some wide-out positions, some stand up tight end stuff, and then we do have some packages for Jack as well. He’s just earned that right,” White said.

No matter who’s under center, they’ll have plenty of weapons to spread the ball to.

“We’ve always had some really, really phenomenal players on the edge, outside. I just don’t know if we’ve ever had as much as we have this year,” White said.

That talent also extends over to the defense.

“We got a lot of athletes. We’re quick. We got a real fast defense. So I think wherever the ball is, we can hustle to it, and just make plays, fly around,” Boetel said.

The combination of all those parts has the Tigers ready to make some noise in 11AAA.

“We should be making a deep run in the playoffs. So we just thought big things would be a good way to put it together, that we think we’re going to accomplish big things this season,” Boetel said.

Harrisburg opens the regular season Saturday night against Rapid City Central. Kickoff is set for 6:00.