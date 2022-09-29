Click the video player above to see highlights from Thursday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday night saw several ranked volleyball matchups across the state, including two in Sioux Falls.

Both Harrisburg and Lincoln picked up wins over ranked teams on Thursday.

#3 HARRISBURG 3, #5 JEFFERSON 1

Team Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Harrisburg 26 25 20 25 Jefferson 24 16 25 22

Harrisburg earned their 12th win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Jefferson on Thursday. The Tigers earned wins in sets one, two and four.

Harrisburg is now 12-2 on the season, while Jefferson fell to 7-3.

R.V. LINCOLN 3, #4 HURON 0

Team Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Huron 22 16 15 Lincoln 25 25 25

Lincoln earned a ranked victory on Thursday with their straight sets sweep over #4 Huron.

The Patriots are now 10-4 on the season as they move to fourth in the class ‘AA’ standings.

Huron is now 12-4.