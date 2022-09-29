Click the video player above to see highlights from Thursday evening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday night saw several ranked volleyball matchups across the state, including two in Sioux Falls.
Both Harrisburg and Lincoln picked up wins over ranked teams on Thursday.
#3 HARRISBURG 3, #5 JEFFERSON 1
|Team
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Set 4
|Harrisburg
|26
|25
|20
|25
|Jefferson
|24
|16
|25
|22
Harrisburg earned their 12th win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Jefferson on Thursday. The Tigers earned wins in sets one, two and four.
Harrisburg is now 12-2 on the season, while Jefferson fell to 7-3.
R.V. LINCOLN 3, #4 HURON 0
|Team
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Huron
|22
|16
|15
|Lincoln
|25
|25
|25
Lincoln earned a ranked victory on Thursday with their straight sets sweep over #4 Huron.
The Patriots are now 10-4 on the season as they move to fourth in the class ‘AA’ standings.
Huron is now 12-4.