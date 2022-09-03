HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, as they knocked off Brandon Valley in the 2022 Tiger Bowl.

The Tigers scored 14 points in the second quarter, to help fuel a 27-14 win.

Team 1 2 3 4 FINAL Brandon Valley Lynx 7 0 7 0 14 Harrisburg Tigers 7 14 0 6 27 Score by quarter

Saturday’s game was a rematch of the past two 11AAA State Champions. However, unlike the two championship games, the Tiger Bowl was quite competitive throughout its’ entirety.

The Tigers first half certainly helped carry them to the win as they scored 21 points in the first 24 minutes.

Harrisburg struck first with a touchdown pass from Dylan Elrod to Carson Barnett. They were facing third and goal from the 29, following a penalty, but somehow the Tigers were able to convert.

3rd and goal from the 29? No problem, just fire it to Carson Barnett!



2:07 1Q: Harrisburg 7, Brandon Valley 0

Brandon Valley would tie the game a minute later, but the Tigers would grab the lead right back in the second quarter.

Harrisburg used the wildcat formation, as wide receiver Max Carlson took the ball and then worked his way through defenders to score the go ahead touchdown.

20 yard touchdown run by Max Carlson and Harrisburg is back in front!



8:09 2Q: Harrisburg 14, Brandon Valley 7

Late in the half, the Tigers would double their lead with another touchdown run. This time it was Dylan Elrod who found his way into the endzone.

Dylan Elrod with a 6 yard touchdown run!



0:25 Harrisburg 21, Brandon Valley 7

Brandon Valley would close the gap to seven in the third quarter, but a fourth quarter touchdown would extend the Tiger lead back to 13.

Max Carlson delivered a beautiful touchdown pass, out of the wildcat formation. He hit Tytan Tryon is stride for the score.

Harrisburg got the ball back with six minutes to play and they proceeded to drive the ball down the field and take all of the remaining time off the clock.

Elrod would put a knee to the ground in the final two plays as the Tigers had earned the 27-14 win.

Harrisburg is back in the win column with a victory at the Tiger Bowl!

Harrisburg (1-1) will travel west next Friday, September 9 as they play Rapid City Stevens. Brandon Valley (0-2) returns to action on Saturday, September 10. They’ll travel to play Rapid City Central.