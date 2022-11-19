SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After both programs pulled off upset wins on Friday night as the lower seed, the Harrisburg Tigers and Jefferson Cavaliers met for a showdown in the Class ‘AA’ State Championship.

In the opening set, Harrisburg was serving, it was handled nicely, the Cavs would get it to Madison Paulsen and the senior let it rip for a point. The Cavaliers would win set one 25-22.

In set two, Jefferson was looking strong, Ella Kvernmo would leap through the air and then hammer home the kill, Jefferson was in control early.

But the Tigers would respond. Karalynn Leach with some strength at the net would send this one over for a point. Harrisburg with a 23-21 lead.

Moments later, Gabrielle Zachariasen had the first hit, it would come right back over and Leach would end it. The Tigers would even the match at one a piece and they would win the next two sets as well claiming the class AA State championship by a final of 3-1 over Jefferson.

Class ‘A’ Consolation Championship

Washington 3 O’Gorman 1