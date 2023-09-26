SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top two teams in class ‘AA’ volleyball stayed unbeaten on the season, with wins on Tuesday night.

Top-ranked Harrisburg improved to 14-0, following a 3-1 win over Roosevelt. The Rough Riders won the first set, but couldn’t stop the Tigers from claiming sets two, three and four.

Second-ranked Jefferson moved to 10-0 with their win. They cruised past Yankton in three sets.

To add some intrigue to Tuesday’s outcome, the two teams will now put their undefeated records on the line come Thursday.

Jefferson will travel to Harrisburg for a high powered matchup, set for 7 p.m.