Harrisburg homers its way past Renner in extra innings

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg hosted Renner in a legion baseball doubleheader Wednesday night. In game 1, it was a matchup of aces, as Renner’s Austin Henry, a Wichita State commit, and Harrisburg’s Will Simmons, a North Carolina commit, squared off on the mound.

The two showed why they’re two of the best arms in the state. Simmons struck out 10 in 7.1 innings, giving up just two runs. Henry had a no-hitter going through 6 innings, ultimately striking out 14 in 6.2 innings, while giving up just a single run.

But while the pitching may have been the headliner, the final two innings served as the encore.

Harrisburg trailed 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 7th when Ben Loos not only broke up Henry’s no-hit bid, but tied the game at 1 with a solo home run to left center sending this game to extra innings.

In the 8th inning, Renner came out swinging. Zach Ridl started the inning with a single to left. Later in the inning he would come into score the go ahead run on an Aspen Dahl RBI double. Then Sam Stukel knocked Dahl in with a hit to left to put Renner up 3-1.

Harrisburg would get two runners on in the bottom half when Tyman Long stepped to the plate with two outs. He would end the game with a walk-off three-run home to left to give Harrisburg the 4-3 win.

Renner would bounce back in game two with a 6-2 win.