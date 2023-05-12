Click the video player above to watch the full game from Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg held off a four run rally by Brandon Valley on Friday, to win in the KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week.

The Tigers scored two runs in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, helping lead to their seven runs.

Brandon Valley struggled to put up runs, but they’d add four late runs in the seventh, nearly completing a comeback.

The Lynx left the tying run and winning run on base as they’d fall 7-6.

Eli Kokenge earned the win. He went five innings and struck out nine, while allowing one earned run on three hits.

Maddox Plack would earn the save, locking down the final out on a strikeout.

