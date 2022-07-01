SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Livestream Game of the Week returned on Friday as Harrisburg visited Sioux Falls East. It was a tight one early, but eventually Harrisburg pulled away for the 13-3 win in six innings.

Post 45’s Teigan Munce would get the scoring started in the top of the first as his infield single would score Jack Sutton to give Harrisburg a 1-0 lead after half an inning of play.

Sioux Falls Post 15 East would answer in the home frame as a fielding error scored 2 to give East a 2-1 lead after 1.

After Harrisburg tied the game in the 2nd, they’d take the lead for good as Noah Boschee drove in two on a double down the right field line.

Harrisburg would continue to swing a hot bat the rest of the way, scoring 9 more runs en-route to the 13-3 victory.