YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg fielded two legion baseball teams for the first time this season. That wasn’t the only first for Post 45 in 2023 as the gold team claimed the program’s first state championship in dramatic fashion this past Saturday.

Tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh, Coen Cook established himself as a legend in the town with a walkoff RBI single to the left center gap to clinch the championship.

“The minute that left his bat, I immediately got chills,” Harrisburg Gold head coach Jake Adams said. “I knew Tate was going to score there. And it’s just something really special that I’ll be watching back on that and kind of looking at those memories.”

“It feels amazing,” Cook said. “That at bat, you know, I didn’t want to change anything up, you know, keep the same to the same mindset at the plate.”

“I was freaking out,” Harrisburg Gold pitcher Eli Kokenge said. “It was crazy. And I didn’t even know what to do. And it was just surreal moment and I really couldn’t believe it. But, you know, we got it done.”

Post 45 turned to Kokenge to do the pitching duties in the title game, and he delivered a beauty. The righty tossed a complete game during which he allowed two runs on just three hits while striking out five. He registered 12 Ks to just three walks over the five-day tournament on his way to being named tourney MVP.

“Eli’s been great all year,” Adams said. “He’s one of those arms that you can throw out there and trust. I think he’s throwing a complete game almost every single time he’s been out there, and it’s just electric to see.”

“All season I’ve been just trying to do the same thing and really just treating this game like a normal game and like we’re just back at home pitching in a regular season game, just nothing different,” Kokenge said.

With a 25-13 record, the newly crowned state champs now turn their attention to the Central Plains Regional, which begins Wednesday in Rapid City.