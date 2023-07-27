YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg Gold Legion baseball team earned its fifth straight win with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Sioux Falls East Thursday in the Class ‘A’ state tournament.

Post 45 scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The offense finally broke through with Noah Boschee’s two-run double to give Harrisburg its first lead of the game.

Earlier in the day, Brookings picked up a 13-2 win over Renner in six innings, and Yankton defeated Rapid City Post 22 6-2.

The action continues Friday afternoon with a pair of games that will be livestreamed on KELOLAND.com.