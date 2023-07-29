YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg Gold claimed its first Legion baseball state title with a 3-2 walk-off win over Brookings Saturday afternoon. Coen Cook delivered the championship-winning hit with an RBI double to the left-center gap in the bottom of the seventh.

“It felt pretty good,” Cook said. “I didn’t know if it was going to get in the gap far enough. But once it got down, I don’t know if I’ve ever been happier.”

Eli Kokenge was named the tournament MVP after pitching a complete game in which he struck out five and gave up just three hits.

Post 45 trailed 2-0 before getting on the board on Jack Riley’s RBI single. The Tigers knotted the game at 2 on Noah Boschee’s groundout.

“To come out today in the championship day and play as a team felt really good,” Harrisburg head coach Jake Adams said. “I think everybody really enjoyed this and finally getting the championship to Harrisburg.”

Post 45 advances to play the Minnesota state champion this Wednesday in Rapid City.