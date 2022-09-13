SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After suffering their first loss of the season on Saturday, the Harrisburg girls soccer team bounced back, and did so in dominant fashion rolling O’Gorman 10-0 Tuesday night.

The Tigers tallied five goals in each half in their win with Jaylee Hofer accounting for 5 of those tallies.

With the win Harrisburg improves to 7-1-1 on the year. They’ll play next on Thursday against Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

O’Gorman falls to 3-3-2 on the year. The Knights will look to get back in the win column Saturday against Sioux Falls Lincoln.