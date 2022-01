SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — The Harrisburg girls crossed the border into Iowa to face unbeaten Bishop Heelan Thursday night.

Emilee Boyer paced the Tigers with 20 points, Abigail Flanagan added 9, while Jaylee Hofer and Hannah Eide each chipped in 6 points as Harrisburg took down the Crusaders, 46-44.

The Tigers return to action on Saturday as they host Huron. That game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m.