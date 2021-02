BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) -- After winning the 120 pound state championship as a freshman, Brandon Valley standout Isaac Klinkhammer has finished runner-up in each of the last two seasons. The Lynx senior will look to cap off his career with another individual state championship this weekend, while also hoping to lead his team to something they've never accomplished.

Isaac Klinkhammer became Brandon Valley's all-time leader in wins earlier this season.