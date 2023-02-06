Click the video player above to watch highlights from Harrisburg vs. Tea Area

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg girls basketball team overcame an early deficit to outlast Tea Area on Monday night, 59-57.

The Titans jumped out to a strong start. Following a 21 point second quarter, they led 36-27 at halftime.

Harrisburg outscored Tea Area by just three in the third, trimming the lead to six. They’d overcome that number with a 17 point fourth quarter.

The key for the Tiger was limiting Tea Area to just nine in the fourth and 21 in the second half. That helped them claim the 59-57 win.

Harrisburg was led by Jaylee Hofer who poured in 16 points. Sade Mehrman added 14, while Hanna Eide tallied 12.

Tea Area also had three score in double figures. Katie Vasecka led all scorers with 21 game high points. Haidyn West collected 14, while Mara Grant scored 13.