HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The battle of undefeated teams went the way of the Harrisburg Tigers, following their narrow 3-2 win over Jefferson.

Harrisburg won the first set by a score of 25-17, but Jefferson rallied winning set two 25-16.

The two teams each had close wins in the third and fourth set, forcing a fifth and final set.

That one went the way of the Tigers, who earned the 15-12 win, to claim the 3-2 match victory.

Harrisburg is now 15-0 on the year, while Jefferson suffered their first setback, falling to 10-1.