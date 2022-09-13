HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — It was a cross class clash Tuesday night in Harrisburg as the Class AA second-ranked Tigers hosted Class A Number 2 Dakota Valley. Despite dropping the opening set, Harrisburg would rally for the 3-1 victory over the Panthers.

Dakota Valley came out in the first set on fire, immediately grabbing the lead. It was close early in the set, but the Panthers would stretch their lead to as many as 7 in the first, eventually winning it 25-20.

Harrisburg would even the match with a hard fought 25-23 win in the second set. The Tigers would then take the lead after winning the third, 25-21.

The fourth proved to be another tight set, but it was Harrisburg coming away with the 25-23 victory to secure the 3-1 win.

Gabrielle Zachariasen led the Tigers with 14 kills, while Morissen Samuels added 8.

Harrisburg improves to 9-0 on the season, while Dakota Valley suffers its first loss.