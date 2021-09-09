Harrisburg defeats Mitchell in straight sets

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg and Mitchell crossed paths Thursday night in volleyball. The Tigers were looking to get back into the win column after O’Gorman snapped their five-match win streak, while Mitchell was looking to end a three-match losing streak.

The first set was a battle, but Harrisburg would rally late win the set 26-24. The Tigers carried that momentum into the second set, rolling to a 25-12 victory. They’d cap off the sweep with a 25-21 win in set three.

Abby Meister led all players with 17 kills in the win. Harrisburg junior Morissen Samuels added 10 kills. Maggie Meister dished out 20 assists, while Alissa Dierks tallied 17. Zoe Rallis collected 15 digs, while Abby Meister added 12.

Mitchell senior Kaspen Alm paced the Kernels with 14 kills. Lizzie Tyler tallied 14 assists in the loss. Sawyer Stoebner picked up 4 blocks on the night while Sarah Sebert collected 15 digs.

Harrisburg plays next on Tuesday, September 14 at Dakota Valley. Mitchell returns to action Saturday at home against Huron.