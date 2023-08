RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg Gold kept their 2023 season alive with a come from behind win over Rapid City Post 22.

Post 45 fell behind 3-0 after the first inning. They’d get a run back in the third and then grab the lead with three runs in the fourth.

Harrisburg is now 2-1 in the Central Plains Regional and they’ll keep their season alive for at least one more day.

Post 45 will play Lincoln, Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.