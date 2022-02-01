HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg boys two-game win streak came to an end on Saturday with a home loss to Pierre. The Tigers looked to bounce back Tuesday against Brandon Valley.

The Lynx would take a 28-22 lead heading into halftime, and would stretch that lead to double digits, but Harrisburg would rally back for the 60-58 victory.

Ethan Determan led the Tigers with 20 points, while Jacoby Mehrman and Gavin Aasheim each added 15.

The Lynx were paced by Nate Vandenberg, who led all scorers with 24 points. Dylan Langerock would tally 11 points in the loss.