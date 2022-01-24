Harrisburg boys jump back over 500. mark with 78-65 win over Sioux City East

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Last week the Harrisburg Tigers entered the Class Double A South Dakota High school boys basketball poll ranked 5th. But after a Friday night loss against Jefferson, they would fall back into the land of the unranked.

Tonight they would welcome Sioux City East into town looking to get back above 500. In the 2nd quarter the Tigers Ethan Determan would spot up in the corner and connect on the three and he was just getting started, Harrisburg was in front 28-18. During the next trip down the court, some good ball movement would finds Gavin Aasheim and he would knock in a 3-ball.

The following Harrisburg offensive possession, Determan would hit from almost the exact same spot, he had 20 in the first half. The Tigers were up 34-20. The during their 4th straight trip down the court, they would drain their 4th straight deep ball. Determan Finishes with 32 as the Tigers win this one at home 78-65 over Sioux City East.