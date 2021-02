SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The USD Men knocked off rival SDSU 91-78 at the Dakota Showcase in December. This weekend, the Jacks and Coyotes will meet again, this time for a two-game series in Brookings. But unlike their first meeting, these games will count for more than just bragging rights over their rival.

One big difference in this weekend's series will be SDSU having Douglas Wilson this time around.