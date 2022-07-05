HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — In Class ‘A’ Legion baseball on Tuesday Harrisburg Post 45 hosted Renner Post 307 for a doubleheader.

The Royals would take game 1 by a 5-3 final, but Harrisburg would jump out to an early lead and never look back as they picked up the 5-1 victory in game two to earn the doubleheader split.

Tyman Long got the scoring started in Game Two with a solo home run in the bottom of the first.

Post 45 would double up its advantage in the 2nd, as Palmer Boyd’s triple scored a run to make it 2-0 Post 45 after 2.

Renner would cut the deficit in half in the top of the 3rd as Manny Struck scored on a throwing error by Harrisburg.

Post 45 would shut the Royals down from there as they picked up the 5-1 victory.