Harrisburg and Brandon Valley split legion doubleheader

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg Post 45 hosted Brandon Valley Post 131 in a matchup of two of the top Class “A” Legion baseball teams in the state.

In game 1, Harrisburg jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. With Will Simmons on the mound, that looked like it would be enough early as he struck out the first six batters he faced.

But Brandon Valley was able to get something going against Simmons, scoring 3 runs in the 3rd to take a 3-1 lead. Simmons finished the night with 12 strikeouts, giving up just those 3 runs in 5 innings of work.

It remained a 3-1 game until the 5th inning as Harrisburg trimmed the deficit to 1. Then in the 6th, Post 45 tallied 3 runs to take a 5-3 lead and wouldn’t look back as they took game one 5-3.

Game Two was a back and forth battle with Brandon Valley holding on for the 13-12 win to earn the doubleheader split.