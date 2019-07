BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn announced Tuesday a five-year contract extension for Justin Sell, who has served as athletic director at SDSU since 2009. The extension will run through June 21, 2024.

"The culture that Justin has established during his 10 years as athletic director has resulted in a successful transition to NCAA Division I that has not only translated to success in competition, but also student-athletic success in the classroom and in the community," Dunn said. "This contract extension is representative of those accomplishments, but more importantly it maintains leadership stability that will allow our coaches, and current and future student-athletes greater opportunities for athletic and academic success. It is also a message to our passionate fans and supporters that we are excited about the future of athletics and the potential for even greater achievements."