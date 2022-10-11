SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen Central and Harrisburg are headed to the class ‘AA’ girls state championship, following semifinal victories on Tuesday.

The two teams will now play for the state title on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. The match will be played in Tea.

Harrisburg advanced to the state championship with a 3-0 win over Roosevelt. Aberdeen Central earned an upset win over the second-seeded Lincoln Patriots. The Golden Eagles were impressive in a 6-0 victory.

Harrisburg reached the playoffs last season, but suffered a first round loss to Watertown.

This is Harrisburg first trip to the SDHSAA class ‘AA’ girls soccer state championship.

Aberdeen Central is back in the state final, after last year’s tough semifinal loss to Rapid City Stevens, 3-1.

The Golden Eagles last trip to the state final was in 2019, when they fell runner-up to Yankton.

CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

Here is the schedule of the four state championships on Saturday, October 15:

11 a.m. – Class ‘AA’ Boys – Lincoln vs. Rapid City Stevens

1 p.m. – Class ‘AA’ Girls – Harrisburg vs. Aberdeen Central

5 p.m. – Class ‘A’ Boys – Sioux Falls Christian vs. St. Thomas More

7 p.m. – Class ‘A’ Girls – West Central vs. Tea Area