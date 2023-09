SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The voters have spoken as this weeks Viewers Choice Game of the Week is Hanson vs. Canistota.

The two teams will meet at 5 p.m. on Friday.

That matchup will receive bonus coverage on KELOLAND.com following the Friday SportsZone show.

The KELOLAND SportsZone airs at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.