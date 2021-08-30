Hanson knocks off Garretson in ranked 9-man clash

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — Garretson and Hanson were set to clash on Saturday when Mother Nature interrupted those plans, postponing the Beavers and Blue Dragons game to Monday.

The two 9AA teams clashed in a top-five matchup Monday afternoon in Garretson. Hanson scored the game’s first 16 points, as Hadley Wallace and Jack Tuttle each found the endzone as the Beavers grabbed a 16-0 lead.

But Garretson would answer shortly before half to cut into that deficit as Hunter Abraham found pay dirt for the Blue Dragons, as they trailed 16-6 at the half.

Each team would score in the 2nd half, but it would be Hanson improving to 2-0 with a 24-14 win over Garretson.

