CANISTOTA, S.D. (KELO) — Hanson earned a 38-28 win over Canistota in the Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week.

The Hawks struck first when Tage Ortman connected with Brady Scott for the touchdown in the first quarter.

The Beavers pulled even when Brock Tuttle snaked into the endzone. Later in the first half, Hayden Schroeder caught a touchdown pass, which helped to give Hanson the lead heading into the locker room.